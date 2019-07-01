For our Everywhere A to Z series, we're checking out some of the popular spots and events around the Phoenix area.

Meet the fierce females of Arizona Roller Derby

Founded in 2003, Arizona Roller Derby is celebrating its sweet 16! The non-profit organization is the second oldest and one of the best established flat track leagues in the world. Get your game face on, the first home game is February 16th!

According to the league's Facebook page, AZRD is the second-oldest flat track roller derby league in the world.

