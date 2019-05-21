PHOENIX — 12 News is everything Arizona, and we're taking you everywhere A to Z. This week, Rachel Cole is showing us around Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

From the skies above to the hangars below, we're showing you the sights and sounds of the base and introduce you to a few people who keep the base running smoothly.

Here are some of the activities and areas Cole will be showing us.

Rachel talks to one of Luke’s top pilots and gets the skinny on what’s it’s like to pilot one of the jets, and what his favorite job at the base is. Watch the video above for her interview.

Rachel Cole stops by the Titan Arena at Luke Air Force Base to see how the pilots stay healthy and in tip-top shape.

According to the Luke Air Force Base website, the base is named after WWI flying ace and Phoenix native Lieutenant Frank Luke Jr. The base also trains 75 percent of the world's F-35 pilots.

Stay tuned to 12 News for the rest of our Luke AFB coverage.