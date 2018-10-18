PEORIA, Ariz. - Your mouth starts watering in three, two, one.

Our first stop is Haymaker Restaurant.

“We are all about American comfort food so we have a variety of everything like salads, sandwiches, burgers and mama’s meatloaf. Come with an appetite," said Ryan Stringer, GM at Haymaker Restaurant.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner along with a great happy hour, you could spend all day at Haymaker.

“The biggest thing is we are locally owned and operated and we are very patriotic and support our military. It’s comfort, so when you come here you can relax and unwind from the day," said Stringer.

View the menu at www.haymakeraz.com.

Our next stop gives you a taste of Italy at Fabio on Fire.

Born, raised and educated in Domodossola in northern Italy, Chef Fabio Ceschetti is part of a family of restauranteurs. Those family recipes are still being used today.

“You can’t get any more authentic than this," said Chef Fabio Ceschetti.

From Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese to Lasagna, Caprese, Paninis and homemade desserts, the food will make you say DELIZIOSO!

Fabio is also the king of Neapolitan Pizza using his 1,000 degrees wood burning oven.

"It doesn't get any better than this," said Chef Ceschetti.

Take a trip to Italy at www.fabioonfire.com.

Our last stop is Revolu Taqueria.

“We decided to modernize Mexican street food," said Jeremiah Gracia, co-owner and head chef of Revolu Modern Taqueria.

Choose from more than 16 street tacos including Carne Asada, Al Pastor, El Diablo Shrimp and even a Quesa Taco and Piggy in a Poncho.

You’ll also find giant bowls, quesadillas , nachos and desserts that will tantalize your taste buds.

“We are not a fast food place, we are not a quick service place, we are full service taqueria with a full service bar," said Gracia.

Start revolutionizing your cravings at www.revolutaqueria.com.