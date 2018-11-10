CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Our first stop in Cave Creek is a quirky one. The Horny Toad!

“The name stems from the saga of a cowboy, when he took off his boots his feet looked a little horny toed," said Michelle Groves, Assistant GM at The Horny Toad.

Originally a house built in 1906, this establishment claims the title of oldest, original restaurant in Cave Creek.

The eclectic old west vibe, tradition and the delicious food is keeping people coming back for more.

“We are known for the chicken, it’s one of the very few places in the valley where you can get broasted chicken. It’s Deep fried in a pressure cooker, so it’s really crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside," said Groves.

From BBQ to burgers and everything your taste buds crave.

“Our food speaks for itself. Have it once and you’ll keep coming back for more," said Groves.

View the full menu at www.thehornytoad.com.

Our next stop takes us to an old gas station turned vintage burger joint. Big Earl’s Greasy Eats!

“For starters, we were ranked the 2nd best burger in the country by National Geographic magazine," said Andrew Martin, Director of Operations at Big Earl's.

The large sign in front says Big Earl's is home to the last honest hamburger. From the gut buster, to the Cave Creek BBQ burger to the classic paddy melt, let your imagination and stomach run wild.

“We want you to bring the whole family, your friends, have a casual fun time eat great food," said Martin.

Opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at midnight, you can have breakfast, lunch and dinner at Big Earl’s.

Start getting greasy at www.bigearlsgreasyeats.com.

In Carefree, we get a bit more proper at the English Rose Tea Room.

“It’s a little bit of England in the desert. If you are looking for a really good cup of tea, the English Rose Tea Room is the place for that," said Jo Gemmill, Owner of English Rose Tea Room.

This place transports you to England in more ways than just tea.

“We serve all kinds of food, not just cucumber sandwiches and little tea sandwiches and scones, we also have proper British pub food," said Gemmill.

“We are a destination place, you can come, put on a hat, feel girly for awhile and have a beautiful lunch. The men have just as much fun as the women," said Gemmill.

Get your experience started at www.carefreetea.com.

Our last stop in Carefree is Confluence, where you’ll find the meaning of the name, in the food.

“We like to call it modern American cuisine, it gives us an opportunity to get away with a little more so we have a little a Japanese and French influences, but for the most part modern American cuisine," said Victoria Gauthier, Part Owner of Restaurant Confluence.

From grassfed beef, to chicken and fish, to bright vegetable dishes like the baby beets dish and a roasted squash dish with cultured milk.

To view the full menu, visit www.restaurantconfluence.com.

Time to take your taste buds on a road trip!

