CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Cave Creek is home to a number of honky-tonkwestern bars, but the one with the most tradition, is Harold’s Corral.

It all started in 1935 when Johnny Walker opened the Corral Bar.

“It was a beer stand back then selling A1 Beer, but they’d get the workers building the dam to come out on the weekends and they’d have the radio blasting in their cars, crack some beers open and it was a social point back then," Dan Piacquadio, owner of Harold's Corral.

Then, in 1950, Harold Gavagan bought it and turned it into Harold’s Cave Creek Corral.

“He was a character and with Dick Van Dyke, firing guns into the sign," said Piacquadio.

The rowdy past and time-worn traditions are still alive and well today.

“It’s a place the family can come, it’s a place where you can have some great food, enjoy your weekend, do some dancing and listen to great music," said Piacquadio.

You will notice a theme at this bar. Pittsburg Steelers all over the walls.

“We are known as Heinz field west, the number one steelers bar," said Piacquadio.

Whether you are a Steelers fan or not, Harold’s Corral is a must see in Cave Creek.

