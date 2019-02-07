Help Flagstaff celebrate the 50th anniversary of moon landing

Did you know the Apollo 11 astronauts trained in Flagstaff before journeying into space for that historic day in 1969? You can follow in their boot steps by participating in numerous 'Lunar Legacy' (https://www.flagstaffarizona.org/lunarlegacy/) events and activities going on in July in Flagstaff. Grab a passport at the Flagstaff Visitor Center and get it stamped along the way! Visit the places astronauts trained at such as Lowell Observatory (https://lowell.edu), Cinder Lake, Meteor Crater and the Grand Canyon, among others. Restaurants and shops in town are also celebrating with special 'Lunar Legacy' themed food, drinks and crafts.

Train like an astronaut

The Cinder Lake Training Ground is one site astronauts still study and train at. The ground there mimics that of the moon's surface. Their training at this site is focused on geology - how to spot and collect samples. Training is underway now for the next mission to the moon in 2024!