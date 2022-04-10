Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why

Nearly 7,000 people voted in the department's contest. Here are what the people of Arizona chose as the winning names.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast.

More than 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state.

In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.

The department's Name-A-Snowplow contest finally has its winners after more than a month of waiting. The three winning names were announced as:

“Alice Scooper”

“Snowguaro”

“Frost Responder”

"'Alice Scooper' will be stationed at an ADOT maintenance yard in Flagstaff, 'Snowguaro' will patrol highways near Superior, Ariz., and 'Frost Responder’ will, uh, respond to winter weather from its soon-to-be-home in Page, Ariz.," ADOT said in a press release Friday morning.

The winners came from a pool of nearly 4,700 names submitted by Arizonans in October. They rose to the ranks of 15 finalists and were eventually chosen to be the winners by people in the state.

We’re pleased to reveal the winners of our Name-A-Snowplow contest! They are:



❄️Alice Scooper

❄️Snowguaro

❄️Frost Responder



These snowplows — we have 200 statewide — will be stationed in Flagstaff, Superior and Page!



More: https://t.co/cOzSKPHiFQ pic.twitter.com/LVBxq2fXFh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 18, 2022

The runner-up names that were up for consideration were:

Blizzard of AZ

Chilly Pepper

De-Ice, Ice Baby

Flake Forty-Eight

Mt. Humpfreeze

Prickly Plow

Optimus Brine

Snokopelli

Snowcotillo

Shovelin’ Sunshine

The Plowdalorian

Yavapai Yeti

We ❤ Arizona

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.