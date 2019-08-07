If you're reading this story on our new app, you don't need to download again!

We’re excited to share with you that we've launched an all-new and improved mobile app designed for our most important audience: You.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW 12 NEWS APP HERE!

The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts, and we’ve made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

New app highlights include:

LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS

Receive real-time notifications for breaking news

Read the latest news as it happens in your area

Explore exclusive investigative stories

Browse photos, news clips, and raw video

LIVE VIDEO

Away from your TV? Watch live on-air newscasts right on your device

PERSONALIZATION

Discover and dive into topics that matter to you

Favorite topics to receive personalized updates

Custom alerts based on your exact location

OTHER FEATURES

Share stories and videos directly with your friends and family

As-Seen-On-TV section to quickly access important info you’ve seen during broadcasts

See the latest updates and behind the scenes photos from your favorite anchors and reporters

Get information on school delays and closings as they happen

DEVICE COMPATIBILITY

The 12 News app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems: