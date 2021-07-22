EMT shot in Tucson crime spree 'hanging on by a thread,' family clinging to hope

20-year-old Jacob Dindinger had only been on the job a few months when Tucson Police say a gunman shot him and his partner Sunday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jacob Dindinger’s family said it’s a miracle he even made it to the hospital.

The 20-year-old EMT was only on the job a few months when Tucson police said a gunman shot him and his partner Sunday.

Their ambulance was staged down the road from a fire scene where Leslie Scarlett, 35, was accused of shooting at several other people.

Dindinger and his partner were responding to a different call when Scarlett came up and shot them. Dindinger was shot in the head.

Dindinger's family said his partner, who was hit in the arm, and a bystander did all they could to save him before he was rushed to the hospital.

"He wasn’t supposed to make it here," said his uncle Andy Dindinger, talking with 12 News outside the hospital in Tucson. "He wasn’t supposed to survive the brain surgery. He did. His brain pressures weren’t supposed to stabilize. They did."

Despite these miracles so far, Andy Dindinger said the outlook isn't good.

"Jake’s hanging by a thread right now," he said Thursday night. "He’s teetering between surviving and not surviving."

As the Dindinger family clings on to hope, Tucson police announced Thursday that Scarlett died from his injuries sustained in a shootout with police.

This bizarre series of crimes started to unfold Sunday. After Scarlett allegedly shot at the EMTs, Tucson police said he made his way down the road to the house fire where he started shooting at neighbors outside trying to help.

He shot and killed 44-year-old Corey Saunders and injured another neighbor, who is expected to survive.

Saunders loved ones are still reeling, saying he was outside just trying to help his neighbors when he was killed.

"This entire ordeal will never make sense," Melissa Snyder, Saunders' girlfriend, said in a statement to 12 News. "Cory was an amazing caring loving man. He was such a bright spot in my life, and now I need to learn how to pick up my life without him."

A woman with gunshot wounds was also found dead in the charred home. Police said Scarlett also shot at fire crews responding to the scene, even striking a firefighter who’s expected to be okay.

Then police said Scarlett took off in a car and ran into a responding Tucson police officer.

They said Scarlett started shooting at the officer, who fired back, hitting Scarlett. Scarlett was taken to the hospital for treatment before he died from the injuries Wednesday, according to Tucson police.

Scarlett had a criminal record, but police haven't said whether there was any clear motive for this spree.

What is clear is the pain felt by the victims and their families. Jacob Dindinger’s family said his passion was for helping people.

"I told my kids that you have to be like your cousin Jake," Andy Dindinger explained. "I have a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. They’re absolutely devastated right now because they’re so close to him."

His uncle said he was working toward becoming a firefighter like his older brother. He also was a certified scuba instructor and wanted to get certified as a skydiver.

His family is praying those dreams aren’t cut short.

"Jake means so much to everybody in this family," Andy Dindinger said. "He’s the most beautiful person anyone can know."

If you want to help Jacob Dindinger's family during this difficult time, they've set up a GoFundMe page.

Cory Saunders family also set up a GoFundMe page.

Up to Speed