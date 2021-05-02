2 dead, 23 transported to hospitals after boat capsizes off Point Loma

Multiple agencies continued to search the water just after noon using boats and aircraft.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of an overturned boat off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument and at least two people on board have died, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident was reported near 200 Catalina Blvd. around 10:15 a.m., according to the agency.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel, lifeguards, U.S. Coast Guard boats and aircraft and Customs and Border Protection air support were still in the area after noon Sunday searching for other possible victims.

According to SDFD, 25 people were pulled from the water and at least two did not survive.

The remaining 23 were taken to hospitals throughout San Diego, including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion and Paradise Valley Hospital, the SDFRD said.

SDFRD firefighters and lifeguards, along with federal firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard and other local agencies worked together on the accident.



About 93 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including medics, fire engine crews and a chaplain.

Cabrillo National Monument tweeted that its tidepools would be closed Sunday following the incident.

Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water. Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft. — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

