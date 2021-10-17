Driver walks away from pile up car crash without injury in Anthem

Police are reminding people the importance of driver safety.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — A "miraculous" event occurred north of Phoenix Saturday.

A car crash at the Anthem Country Club in New River somehow caused a GMC pick-up truck to land on top of a Porsche Saturday morning.

The driver of the Porsche walked away without any serious injuries, the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said, while the front left tire of the pick-up truck sat right on top of the driver's seat.

Photos showed the windshield of the Porsche was caved in under the truck.

A driver miraculously escaped serious injury after an accident this morning in the Anthem Country Club. We would like to remind you to never drive distracted, slow down, and always wear your seatbelt. pic.twitter.com/7u6Na19kaB — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) October 17, 2021

Officials have not said what caused the crash. However, crews are using the incident to remind people of the importance of safe driving.

"We would like to remind you to never drive distracted, slow down, and always wear your seatbelt," Daisy Mountain Fire officials tweeted.

