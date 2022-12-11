Driver killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road

A driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road

PHOENIX — A crash on Sunday afternoon left one person dead in the area of Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department said the person died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The person's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Cave Creek Road will be closed in both directions from Pinnacle Peak to Cielo Grande Avenue as detectives investigate the crash.

