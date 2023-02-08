Driver crashes car into Glendale business, 1 injured

According to police, the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove into the business.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver crashed their car into a Glendale business Wednesday evening.

According to the Glendale Police Department (GPD), the driver mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal and drove into a business located on 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

One person inside the business was injured and taken to a local hospital. They are expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The business sustained significant damage and there is not an estimated time for reopening.

