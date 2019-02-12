PHOENIX — A driver was arrested after police officers spotted him racing and doing donuts at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday night.

Phoenix police said a Black Chrysler 300 was seen by undercover officers doing donuts at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 11:20 p.m.

Shortly after, the car was racing another vehicle on Sherman Street, just north of Buckeye Road, from 71st to 75th avenues, police said.

The Chrysler was going at about 80 mph, according to police.

As the Chrysler was approaching 75th Avenue, a fully marked patrol car was there. Police said the driver of the Chrysler slammed on the brakes and U-turned, driving away from the officers.

The Chrysler left the area, driving to a QT gas station on the corner of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road, police said.

The car parked there, the driver was arrested and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said there was a 17-year-old passenger who was released to his parents.

Police identified the driver of the Chrysler as Alexis Abraham Partida.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Partida told police he saw the patrol car and was trying to get away because he didn’t want to get stopped for racing and because he was driving with a suspended license.

Partida faces multiple charges including felony flight, racing and reckless driving.

