DPS: Woman killed in 4-car crash on Loop 101

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman was killed in a four-car crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said the woman's pickup truck overturned and slammed into a wall near Hayden Road. The driver died from her injuries.
The northbound/westbound Loop 101 between Pima/Princess and Hayden is restricted to two lanes while crews work to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.