DPS: Woman killed in 4-car crash on Loop 101

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman was killed in a four-car crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the woman's pickup truck overturned and slammed into a wall near Hayden Road. The driver died from her injuries.

The northbound/westbound Loop 101 between Pima/Princess and Hayden is restricted to two lanes while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.