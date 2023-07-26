x
DPS: Woman killed in 4-car crash on Loop 101

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Loop 101 and Hayden Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman was killed in a four-car crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

DPS said the woman's pickup truck overturned and slammed into a wall near Hayden Road. The driver died from her injuries. 

The northbound/westbound Loop 101 between Pima/Princess and Hayden is restricted to two lanes while crews work to clear the scene. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

