Downtown Mesa hosts snow globe hunt to spread holiday cheer

The snow globe hunt in Downtown Mesa offers up fun prizes and runs through Dec. 30.

MESA, Ariz. — Downtown Mesa is hosting a physically distant snow globe hunt to help neighbors get in the holiday spirit. Elves put snow globes in the windows of businesses all over the city in its downtown area.

To play, you hunt for the globes and then check them off a list to win prizes. The game runs through December 30.

You can pick up the Holiday Snow Globe checklist at businesses displaying the "Downtown Mesa Gift Card Accepted Here" window sticker or download it here.

Everyone who enters will get a Downtown Mesa ugly sweater ornament.