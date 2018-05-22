PHOENIX- As the temperatures are on the rise, so is the need to cool down. What better way than to take a dip in a pool?

Tow local organizations want to especially help kids in need this summer and are asking for the community to come together to donate swimsuits.

MariSol Federal Credit Union and Phoenix Revitalization Corporation are joining forces to help kids stay cool this summer.

According to a press release, they are asking the community to donate new swimsuits for boys and girls ages 1 through 16-years-old.

Donations will be accepted until June 8, 2018 at MariSol Federal Credit Union Branch located at 1515 W. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85007 or at PRC located at 1122 E Buckeye Rd. A1, Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Below is a list of where all donated swimsuits will go to the following pool centers:

Grant Park Pool – 714 S. 2nd Avenue

Alkire Park Pool – 1617 W. Papago Street

Harmon Park Pool – 1425 South 5th Avenue

Eastlake Park Pool – 1549 East Jefferson Street

Coronado Park Pool – 1717 North 12th Avenue

Cielito Park Pool – 4551 North 35th Avenue

Marivue Park Pool – 5625 West Osborn Road

University Park Pool – 1002 West Van Buren Street

Hermosa Park Pool – 2030 East Southern Avenue

