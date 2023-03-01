A deadly crash on State Route 303 is under investigation after a car hit a light pole.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash involving one vehicle has occurred on State Route 303 near Northern Parkway, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the crash happened Wednesday evening when a car hit a light pole.

This is a developing story, additional information will be released as it becomes available.

