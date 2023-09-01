Damar Hamlin giving back after outpouring of support

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By now you've likely heard about the millions of dollars donated to Damar Hamlin's toy drive. As of now, it's collected more than $8.5 million. The drive's original goal was $2,500.
Now, the Bill's safety is giving back.
Damar has come up with "did we win?" shirt, inspired by his first words after waking up in the hospital.
Damar wrote on Twitter, "I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center."
As for the millions for Damar's Chasing M's foundation. A Hamlin family friend says it will have a number of uses.
"He has a foundation that supports other things as well. He has toy drives, back-to-school drives, and summer camps, so he does a lot. A lot of people are stuck on, 'oh this is for a toy drive'. That was just the only thing that was available for people to donate to publicly." said Jordon Rooney.