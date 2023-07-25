Crash kills man, injures another on I-5 in Stanislaus County

The crash happened just after noon on northbound I-5, just south of Davis Road near Patterson.

Example video title will go here for this video

PATTERSON, Calif. — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after noon on northbound I-5, just south of Davis Road. Officials say they were called to the area on reports of a Subaru and a tractor crashing into each other.

Officials say the Subaru, driven by a 26-year-old man from Arizona, was driving southbound I-5 when it crossed into the median, turned over and crossed into oncoming traffic before being hit by a tractor. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately three hours before reopening once cleared.