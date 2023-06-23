'Control Alt Delete' helps victims escape their domestic abusers

The Mesa nonprofit strives to empower victims so they never return to their abusers.

MESA, Ariz. — Right now – someone – somewhere is ready to escape their domestic abuse situation.

“It’s often a critical, life-threatening situation,” said Laura Pahules. “They’re in panic mode. They don’t know where to go next. Where they’re going to wind up. How are they going to get to safety.”

Laura Pahules says every case is unique with its own barriers, making it tough for victims to leave their abuser.

Such as:

Physical abuse – the victim may have an injury that prevents them from escaping.

Financial abuse – the abuser controls all the finances. The victim may not have money to get a bus ticket, put gas in the car or even pay for rent if they leave.

Emotional abuse – the victim lacks the confidence or self-esteem to leave.

When a victim decides to escape, they often leave their abusers with just the clothes on their backs, according to, Pahules.

She founded the non-profit “Control Alt Delete” to help victims make that escape easier.

“We collect hygiene items and essentials for our victims. We also collect tennis shoes and give these to victims as they’re escaping,” said Pahules.

Help may include getting the victims to a shelter – changing the locks on their doors—anything to get them to safety.

“Maybe a bus ticket to get them to a family member or friend,” said Pahules.

Pahules is a survivor herself.

“I can relate and understand what every escape is dealing with and going through,” said Pahules.

“Like she knows what your soul needs to hear during those times,” said Kashmir Gainey.

Kashmir Gainey is getting the help and care she needs from a fellow survivor.

“She thought of me when no one else did,” said Gainey. “Laura is my go-to. She’s like family. The mom I didn’t have.”

Pahules’ mission with “Control Alt Delete” is to empower the survivors so they never go back to their abusers.

She started with the nonprofit in 2019, and they’ve helped 14,000 people.

“There is life after abuse, and it is beautiful,” said Pahules.

Control Alt Delete is holding a Stride for Survivor walk on June 24 at 6 a.m. in Queen Creek at Desert Donkey Experiences, where they’ll accept donations.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404