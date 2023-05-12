Win D-Backs tickets

Watch Today in AZ for your chance

12 NEWS

DIAMONDBACKS TICKETS GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Diamondbacks Tickets Giveaway” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of Arizona who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of 12News, Diamondbacks and TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Participants are not eligible if they have won a 12News contest in 2023.

3. Entry . Enter by watching KPNX-TV May 5, May 12, May 26, June 2, June 16, July 7, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 1, September 15, and September 29 between 4:30 am and 6:30 am. After KPNX-TV broadcasts the “text now” announcement, the first three (3) viewers to text their e-mail will become a winner, provided that the person texting meets the eligibility requirements stated in these Official Rules.

5. Prizes and Odds . Three (3) winners will receive four (4) tickets to the DBACKS game at CHASE FIELD STADIUM (ARV: $80.00 for each ticket). Game dates: May 5, May 12, May 26, June 2, June 16, July 7, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 1, September 15, and September 29.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . On the same day of each contest, winner will be notified at the email address provided by the winner. Winner must accept to such notification within 12 hours to claim the prize. Failure of winner to accept with such time or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are not assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsors. For prize winners list send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KPNX-TV, 200 E. Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona, 85004, Attn: “DBACKS” Giveaway. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible texts, or for failure to receive texts or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware, or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all texts will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.