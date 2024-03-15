Win a trip to Disneyland Resort!

It's magical. And you have a chance to win.

ARIZONA MIDDAY

VACATION TO THE DISNEYLAND RESORT SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, Arizona Midday Vacation to the Disneyland Resort Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of ARIZONA who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of DISNEY DESTINATIONS LLC (“prize provider”), ARIZONA MIDDAY, 12NEWS, and TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 a.m. (MST) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and end at 2:59 p.m. (MST) on Friday, February 10, 2023. Enter by visiting and liking the Arizona Midday Facebook page facebook.com/ArizonaMidday, clicking on the Post Contest Link, completing all required information, and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad-blocking on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . One (1) Grand Prize winner plus three (3) second prize winners will be selected on or about Friday, February 10, 2023, in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds .

Vacation Package(s) :

The Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) vacation package to the Disneyland Resort winner and up to three (3) guests. The vacation package shall consist of the following elements:

• (2) Night stay at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland® Resort

• (4) 3-Day, 1-Park per Day Tickets

• Package must be taken by 3/15/24

• ARV of the package is $2,634

(3) Second Prizes:

• (4) 2-Day, 1-Park per day tickets

• Package must be taken by 3/15/24

• ARV of the package is $1140

Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by Promoter must be completed prior to March 15, 2024. The winner and up to three (3) guests (each a “Guest”; collectively “Guests” and together with the winner, the “Group”)

Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, and hotel/room availability at the Premises. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless stated otherwise). Certain lodging restrictions apply. Theme park tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and included on the theme park tickets.

Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates for important details to know before traveling to the Disneyland Resort.

Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion.

The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation to/from the Premises; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.

All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by winner will be forfeited.

Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed.

A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.

The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.

The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner.

The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.

Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets, gift cards, or travel vouchers will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

Theme park tickets must be used by March 15, 2024. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply. Theme park tickets may not be sold, transferred for commercial use, or redeemed for cash. No substitutions. An inability to use any tickets will result in forfeiture of such tickets. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted.

Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates to make park reservations and to learn about important details to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

Prize will not include the following: transportation to/from the Premises; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees; hotel accommodations; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.

Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed.

There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the theme parks. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.

Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets will not be replaced.

Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and Promoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.

Promoter is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.

All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about 5:00 p.m. (MST) Friday, February 10, 2023, at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to such notification within 24 hours. Failure to reach winner by phone after three attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must either respond to Sponsor’s notification with a valid phone number or email address for delivery of prize. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winner may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are not assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The “Vacation to the Disneyland Resort Sweepstakes” is sponsored by, ARIZONA MIDDAY, 12NEWS, and TEGNA Inc. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after 5:00 p.m. (MST) (MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), GABE SILVA 200 E VAN BUREN ST PHOENIX, AZ 85004. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact GABE SILVA at gsilva@12news.com.