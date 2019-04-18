PHOENIX — Click here to enter: ul.ink/JE4M

ELLEN MOTHER’S DAY CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the ELLEN MOTHER’S DAY (the “Contest”) is open to ARIZONA residents who are 18 years or older and first-time mother’s to be at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KPNX (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., WARNER BROS, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:00 a.m. April 22, 2019 and end at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). To enter online by visiting Facebook/12news clicking on the Ellen icon completing all required information and following all posted instructions. All image or videos must be the sole, original work of the entrant, must be a :30 video story or less. Judges may disqualify previously published videos or those that have won previous awards or competitions. Limit one (1) entry per person. All entries must be received by April 30, 2019 .

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entries by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or illegible entries, Entries that exceed the :45 seconds limit or that do not comply with the provisions of these Official Rules will be disqualified. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of judges will judge all eligible entries. Judging will conclude within 1 day after the end of the Contest Period and the 1 winner will be designated the “Grand Prize Winner”. Decisions of judges shall be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one ticket to the Ellen Mother’s Day tape day show on May 09, 2019 (ARV: $ 500.00) plus hotel and airfare will be provided by 12 News KPNX for winner & guest.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about May 1, 2019 at the telephone number or email address provided on winner’s entry form. “KPNX will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 200 E Van Buren St Phoenix, AZ 85004 within “forty-eight (48) hours” or “five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. [If using Facebook for entry: By participating in this Contest, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the promotion, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the promotion, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.]

8. “ Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.”

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . The ELLEN MOTHER’S DAY is sponsored by KPNX. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. This Contest is in no way sponsored or administered by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. You are providing your information to and not to Facebook.] For a list of winners (available after MAY 7, 2019 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 12NEWS.COM or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), ELLEN MOTHER’S DAY, 200 E VAN BUREN ST PHOENIX, AZ 85004. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact MICHELLE FIERROS 602-444-1285 mfierros@12news.com.

