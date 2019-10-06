CLICK HERE TO ENTER: http://ul.ink/KFM0

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “DISNEY SWEEPSTAKES” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of ARIZONA who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of 12 NEWS, DISNEY, OR, TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 a.m. (MST) on MONDAY JUNE 10, 2019 and end at 11:59p.m. (MST) on FRIDAY JUNE 21, 2019. Enter by watching Today In AZ during the 6am newscast for the word of the day then go to the 12 NEWS Facebook page at website (http://www.facebook.com/12news), “Like” the page, and enter the word of the day plus complete all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about MONDAY JUNE 24, 2019 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . 1 Grand Prize winner receives:

Vacation Packages: (the “Vacation Package(s)”) for the winner and up to three (3) Guests for nights (2) nights at the Premises to be awarded by Promoter solely to the winners of the Promotion (subject to the restrictions set forth in Section 4 of EXHIBIT A ), each of which vacation packages will consist of the following:

Hotel accommodations for the Group (one (1) standard room/quad occupancy, including room tax, subject to certain room availability) for up to two (2) consecutive nights at a Premises hotel or Premises area hotel selected by Disney in its sole discretion.

Up to four (4) 3-Day, 1-Park per day Disneyland® Resort tickets for the Group good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both Parks on the same day (subject to restrictions).

(b) The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of one (1) Vacation Package is $1,740.00. The actual value of the vacation package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

Lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by Promoter must be completed prior to September 15, 2020. The winner and up to three (3) guests (each a “Guest”; collectively “Guests” and together with the winner, the “Group”).

Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, certain hotel/room availability at the Premises. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier’s regulations and conditions.

Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion.

The Vacation Package/Tickets will not include the following: Transportation to/from the Premises, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; or any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.

All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by winner will be forfeited.

Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.

Theme park tickets must be used prior to September 15, 2020. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply. An inability to use any tickets will results in forfeiture of such tickets.

A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.

The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.

The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner.

The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity release form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.

Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets or travel vouchers will not be replaced.

The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and Promoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.

Station is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.

All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about MONDAY JUNE 24, 2019 at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must either respond to Sponsor’s notification with a valid shipping address for delivery of prize, and/or personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 200 E VAN BURN ST PHOENIX, AZ 85004 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The “LIVE KELLY AND RYAN OSCAR’S SWEEPSTAKES” is sponsored by 12 NEWS, DISNEY & TEGNA. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after MONDAY JUNE 24, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), MICHELLE FIERROS 200 E VAN BUREN ST PHOENIX, AZ 85004. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact MICHELLE FIERROS mfierros@12news.com 602-444-1285.

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”