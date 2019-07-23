PHOENIX, Arizona —

Arizona Midday

LIVE NATION, THIRD EYE BLIND GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . The Arizona Midday “Live Nation, Third Eye Blind” sweepstakes is open to residents of the State of Arizona, 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of KPNX-TV, TEGNA, Live Nation, Third Eye Blind, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, advertising or promotional agencies, and other agents, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with such employees, are not eligible. Callers are not eligible if they have won a 12 News contest in 2018.

3. Entry . Enter by watching KPNX-TV on July 24th, 2019 between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm. After KPNX-TV broadcasts the “call now” announcement, the 12th caller will become a winner, provided that the caller meets the eligibility requirements stated in these Official Rules.

4. Prizes and Odds .

The 12th caller will receive a pair of tickets to the show

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance .

Winner will be notified by telephone.

Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. Winner will pick up the prize from Channel 12 Studios at 200 E. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ. Winner must schedule a pickup time by emailing midday@12news.com. No substitutions allowed, except that prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsors reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned within ten (10) days of date of postmark. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release within ten (10) days, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to an alternate winner Except where prohibited, participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsors. For prize winners list send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KPNX-TV, 200 E. Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona, 85004, Attn: “Live Nation, Third Eye Blind” sweepstakes

6. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsors. In the event the Contest is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsors which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsors reserve the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date.

7. Limitations of Liability . By entering the Contest, entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action, and entrant waives his or her right to a jury trial for such disputes, claims, and causes of action; (2) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses.

8. Construction . All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of any contestant and Sponsor, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Arizona, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Arizona, or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Arizona. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the valid or enforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. General Release . By entering the Contest, contestants release KPNX-TV, TEGNA, Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium and any other promotional sponsors, and each of their respective affiliated companies, directors, officers, employees, representatives, partners and agents from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Contest or with the acceptance, possession or use of any prize (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light).