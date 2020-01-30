Is your pooch irresistibly perfect? Is your bunny simply beautiful? Is your cat extremely eye-catching?

In that case, 12 News wants to hear from you! We are searching for Arizona's cutest pet.

Submit a photo of your pet for a chance to win the Cutest Pet in AZ contest and up to a $1,000.

We'll be accepting your submissions and sharing your pet pictures on Today in AZ and on the 12 News social media platforms.

After all the submissions are collected, a top 12 will be selected. And then, you'll choose the three finalists for Cutest Pet in AZ.

The finalist and their pet parents will be invited to be on Today in AZ, where the winner will be named.

The winner will get $1,000. Second place will win $500 and the third place pet will win $250.

You can enter the contest by going to the 12 News Facebook Page (facebook.com/12news) and clicking on the "sweepstakes" tab on the left side of the page or you can submit a photo here.

And make sure to tune into Today in AZ to see if your pet is featured on the show. We'll be sharing your submissions and gushing over your cute pets!

The contest is sponsored by 12 News, My Pet Market and Open Farm.

