Community searching for Tolleson boy missing since May 11

A 12-year-old boy missing for days was last seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School on a bike.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Tolleson community is searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing after leaving school, officials said.

Matthew Dubose was last seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School on Van Buren Street in Tolleson on May 11 around 3:15 p.m. Days later, his family, police, citizens and teachers are holding a search party to find him.

The search party started at the Tolleson Elementary School District office at 8 a.m. Sunday. Officials from the Tolleson Police Department said they're utilizing social media and patrol officers to help in the search for Matthew.

Matthew is described as being 5 foot 7 inches, has brown eyes, brown curly hair and wears glasses. He was last seen riding his black and red bicycle while wearing his school uniform with a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, black Nike shoes, and a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding Mathew’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tolleson Police Department immediately at 623-936-2796.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.