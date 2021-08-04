Combs district COVID cases jump by 28 in a day

The cases are concentrated at two schools.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Arizona — J.O. Combs Unified School District is reporting more than 60 positive COVID cases between Ellsworth Elementary and Combs High schools. There are now 61 cases in the entire district; yesterday there were 33.

A total of 34 positive cases were identified at Ellsworth Elementary and 16 at Combs High School, according to an update of the school's COVID dashboard Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the cases are scattered in ones and twos throughout the district's schools.

The cases at Ellsworth Elementary School involve ten classrooms, a district spokesperson said.

The district says a vast majority of the active cases involve students but due to privacy restrictions the exact ratio of cases amongst staff and students can not be released.