City of Phoenix and UArizona run yellow-light study to reduce red-light crashes

Initial study results show red-light running dropped when yellow lights were lengthened, in three Valley intersections.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Red-light running is a problem in the Valley, killing and injuring drivers every year.

To reduce your risk of being caught in a red-light crash, the City of Phoenix and the University of Arizona are working together on a new study.

It's looking at lengthening the amount of time yellow lights run at intersections around the Valley. Researchers hope to decrease red-light runners after sifting through the data.

From 2014 to 2020, there were 113 deaths and more than 9,300 injuries in the Phoenix Metro area because of red-light runners, according to AAA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In 2020, there were 928 deaths nationwide.

Here’s how this new Phoenix traffic study works. Phoenix and the University of Arizona added sensors to 12 intersections. They’re watching when cars go through yellow and red lights and collecting crash data.

Initial study results show red-light running dropped when those yellow lights were lengthened at three of the intersections. But the study is not finished yet.

It’s expected to wrap up in February when the findings will be presented. The group also plans to participate in a national pooled study.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.