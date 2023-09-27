Child reportedly accidentally shoots self in central Phoenix

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

PHOENIX — A young child reportedly accidentally shot themselves, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a shooting call near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road where a young child accidentally shot themselves, police said. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the child was not released. Police said the details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

