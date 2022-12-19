Crews rescue young boy pinned under car in south Phoenix

Firefighters say an 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car at 48th Street and Broadway Road on Monday evening.

PHOENIX — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 11-year-old boy was trapped after being hit by the car.

Authorities said firefighters "extricated the boy from under the car and treated him with advanced life support measures."

The boy has been taken to a local trauma center for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition as of the posting of this article.

Phoenix police say preliminary information suggests the vehicle backed up into the boy while the juvenile was playing with a toy.

Other details are not available at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

