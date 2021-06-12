Chandler's SanTan Brewing Company thrives after opening both locations right before economic downturns

SanTan brewery offers tasting tours at its Chandler location and monthly yoga classes which include a beer.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An east Valley brewery that’s been open through two economic downturns during the Great Recession and then the pandemic, said it continues to thrive and remain a local favorite.

SanTan Brewery and Distillery was started because of its founder and brewmaster's love for beer and good food. Anthony Canecchia, is the business's owner who took the opportunity to turn his hobby into a booming profession.

“It took a few years but by September of 2007, we were open in Downtown Chandler," Canecchia said. Before it was SanTan Brewery, Canecchia's early days of brewing began with a humble start.

“It did not look safe from anyone that would view us distilling - open flame. cutout keg,” he said.

So Canecchia kept working to master his art of brewing. And he grew Santan Brewery’s first official location on the downtown Chandler streets.

“I always wanted to have my own brewpub where I was more about brewing craft beer with craft food," he said. "Beer is food. It’s a living thing.”

And from downtown, Canecchia expanded his second location down the road.

“It was very important that we kept our production in the City of Chandler," he said. "So the building we’re sitting in right now at 495 E Warner, that’s our production facility. "It’s a tasting room. It’s the starting point for a tour for Arizona’s largest brewery-distillery.”

The science behind everything Canecchia and his team does, doesn't stop at beer. There’s classic whiskey, vodka, gin and even trendier seltzer drinks.

Seeing a lot of success today, Canecchia remembers how he opened two locations with the odds stacked against him not once, but twice.

“I have this knack for opening new retail locations months before major economic collapse," he said with a laugh.

Canecchia opened the first location before the Great Recession in September of 2007 and then the second one in late 2019, right before the pandemic.

“Watch out for the next operation I open," he said. "You might want to get your money out of Wall Street.”

The market though, never enough to take down Canecchia's popular drinks and eats.

SanTan Brewing Company offers brewery/distillery tours. They also hold monthly yoga classes in the brewery, which includes a beer with each class.

The brewing company is also taking steps to reduce its CO2 emissions, for a cleaner Earth. The company has teamed with Earthly Labs System, which recaptures CO2 that's naturally produced when fermenting beers. The CO2 is then stored and re-used in future SanTan beers.

Up to Speed