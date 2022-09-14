Students in Chandler have a flexible, free way to get to school

The trial ride share app is available to schedule in select areas of Chandler. To catch a ride, download the Flex app, create an account and go.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The City of Chandler is testing out a new ride share program that helps shuttle students to and from their school and extra-curricular activities. It's free for all until the end of September.

The trial ride share app is available to schedule in select areas of Chandler. To catch a ride, download the Flex app on a mobile phone, create an account and get on the road.

Reginald Price uses Chandler Flex regularly. “My thoughts were hey, that sounds great, I wish I had that in high school because I went to Chandler High School," Price said.

He's hooked on this newest way to get around Chandler. “It almost like saves me a few hours every day of waiting on the bus or whether it be just like getting to the bus," Price said.

The micro-transit, public transportation, operates like a taxi.

It runs from parts of McQueen and the 101, east to west and then a portion of Ray to Chandler Heights, north and south. Some users might have to walk a little ways to catch the Flex. Directions are clearly given when signed up for a ride on the app.

This way to hit the road fits this part of town, the city's Jason Crampton said.

“This type of service will be better suited toward that low-density," Crampton said. "Busses are great to carry larger numbers of people, but where you don’t have that density, you need to be a little more nimble. And so now we can utilize technology to serve a broader area instead of just a fixed corridor."

The City of Chandler created this program after it was given a $2 million grant through the A for Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program. The city’s goal is to improve reliable and safe transportation for students, Mayor Kevin Hartke said.

“So this really fills a gap for parents who are wanting to get their kids to and from schools and other residents," Hartke said. "It really serves a big swath of our community.”

All drivers are background checked, the city added.

“They do drug and alcohol testing," Crampton said. "They go through a training before we bring them on to make sure they’re well equipped to handle difficult situations and handle working with students.”

During the two-year pilot program, the city will also test its efficiency.

“We hope to learn how this is working within the service area and also monitor requests for service outside this service area," Crampton said.

The promotional period ends on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, single rides are $2, additional riders, seniors and wheelchair accessible riders are also $1. Middle school and high school students ages 13 to 18 will remain free to and from school with a valid student ID. The schools on the list for service are Basis Chandler, Hamilton, Chandler High, Bogle Junior High and Arizona College Prep School.

The service runs Monday through Friday, from 6am until 9pm. Anyone without a smart phone can call, 602.932.0291 to schedule a ride.

