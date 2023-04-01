Casa Grande community remembers police officer who passed away from COVID-19

Officer Jesus 'Chuy' Lara, a six-year veteran with the police department passed away from COVID-19 on Jan. 4, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Blue ribbons and blue lights filled the courtyard of the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility to honor one of the city's finest.

Officer Jesus 'Chuy' Lara, a six-year veteran with the police department, passed away from COVID-19 on Jan. 4, 2022.

“We come out to honor a man that wasn’t just an inspiration to the police department, but an inspiration to the community,” said Chief Mark McCrory. He along with dozens of others were there to celebrate the life of Lara. “He was a great father, he was a great husband and he was a great person,” the chief said.

Given the size of the crowd, you could tell how much Lara meant to those around him. "He touched a lot of lives," said Juan Perez, Lara's friend. “I know if I need him, he was there for me.”

Before becoming an officer in Casa Grande, Lara also worked with the Gila River Police Department for two years. His coworkers and community members admired Lara for his kindness and care when dealing with children and other victims of crime.

Lara wanted to provide a positive influence, so he mentored countless Pinal County youths.

Those close to Lara said his true passion was coaching youth teams. He was an actively involved in local sports leagues. He also coached his daughter's softball team and his son's baseball team.

“It’s important that we recognize our history as we move forward and he is a definite part of our department’s history,” Chief McCrory said.

Lara passed away at the age of 44. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.