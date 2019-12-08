Editor's note: the above video is about the arrest in Arizona of a suspect on Stan Lee's elder abuse case in May 2019.

A Phoenix man was arrested for hitting and elder and then kicking him out the house for hours under direct sun on Saturday.

Phoenix Police arrested Earl Churchill Wintersmith Junior, 49, for allegedly “holding the victim down on his bed and bit him on his right arm just below his elbow and then he pushed him outside onto the front port during 105-degree weather,” court documents read.

According to the report, the victim sat in the sunlight for about 2 hours and 30 minutes until officers arrived.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Police said the elder is in a wheelchair and has a heart condition.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was in his wheelchair under direct sun wearing a thick bathrobe, he had no access to water and the front door was locked, the report reads.

Police said Wintersmith admitted being the full-time, live-in caretaker of the victim.

Wintersmith faces one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

