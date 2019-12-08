Editor's note: the above video is about the arrest in Arizona of a suspect on Stan Lee's elder abuse case in May 2019.

A Phoenix man was arrested for biting an elderly man in a wheelchair and then leaving him outside for hours in the sun, Saturday.

Phoenix Police arrested 49-year-old Earl Churchill Wintersmith Junior.

Court documents read Wintersmith “holding the victim down on his bed and bit him on his right arm just below his elbow and then he pushed him outside onto the front porch during 105-degree weather."

According to the report, the victim sat in the sunlight for about two and a half hours until officers arrived.

Police said the victim is in a wheelchair and has a heart condition.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was in his wheelchair under direct sunlight wearing a thick bathrobe. He had no access to water and the front door was locked, the report reads.

Police said Wintersmith admitted being the full-time, live-in caretaker of the victim.

Wintersmith faces one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

