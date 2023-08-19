Car turns on side after crash near Loop 303 in West Valley

The two-vehicle crash was reported Saturday morning near the Loop 303 at exit 108.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A two-car crash near the Loop 303 overpass on Bethany Home Road resulted in firefighters having to extricate people trapped in a vehicle, firefighters said.

The early Saturday morning collision near the 108 exit resulted in one of the vehicles turning over on its side and the other car sustaining significant front-end damage, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Fire crews are working to extricate people from the cars and transport them to a local trauma center. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area for the time being.

