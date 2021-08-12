Driver smoking vape when they crashed into San Tan Valley home, police say

The homeowner and two children were inside during the crash but were not hurt.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A distracted driver crashed a car into a San Tan Valley home Tuesday, police said.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the 18-year-old driver was distracted with a vape pen when they crashed into the house.

Around 12:35 a.m., troopers found a car crashed into the side of a house on North Zampino Street.

Authorities said the driver didn't show any signs on impairment but admitted to looking down and smoking a vape pen before the collision. The driver also told officers he was going 30 mph to 40 mph.

The homeowner and two children were inside of the house at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

The driver and his 19-year-old passenger also weren't hurt.

Police said the driver will be charged for speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage and endangerment.

"Folks, we wish reminders like these weren't needed, but please watch your speed through neighborhoods, and keep your eyes on the road," said PCSO sheriff Mark Lamb.

