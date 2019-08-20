PHOENIX — (AP) — Campaigning is heating up over next week's election asking voters whether they want to halt any expansion of the light rail system in the nation's fifth-largest city.

For weeks, postcards and pamphlets on both sides of the issue have flooded mailboxes of people registered to vote in the Aug. 27 special election.

A large number of early mail-in ballots could mean higher voter turnout than expected at the height of the Phoenix summer.

WATCH: Why ban all light rail expansions in the Valley?

Spokesman Matthew Hamada says the Phoenix City Clerk's office had received around 123,350 completed ballots by Monday. That's about 22% of the 549,128 early ballots mailed to voters who requested them and 16% of the city's 764,653 registered voters.

RELATED: 5 things to read: light rail vote confusion, drive-through ban and create your own universe

RELATED: Phoenix's light rail vote threatens to stop the lines in their tracks

RELATED: Prop 105: What to do with the Phoenix light rail