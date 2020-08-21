CAL FIRE: California experiences 560 wildfires and counting during heatwave

96% of wildfire engines are committed throughout the state, according to CAL FIRE.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes are still raging in California. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that there have been 560 fires statewide during this heatwave, including 12,000 lightning strikes in a 72-hour period.

Newsom joined the state’s top fire and emergency management officials and emergency responders battling wildfires across Northern California on Friday.

“Everybody in this crisis deserves to be respected,” said Newsom.

According to CAL FIRE, it’s responded to over 5,600 fires so far in 2020. Cal Fire recommends Californians have a supply kit, evacuation plan and important paperwork readily available.

“Remember, one less spark means one less wild fire,” said Jeremy Rahn of CAL FIRE.

Operations Chief Waters outlined various fires on a map. Other firefighters noted that certain areas of California are burning for the first time in decades, which is made worse by winds and hot, dry conditions.

Newsom thanked the White House for support during “this unprecedented moment in our state’s history.”

"[There are] no politics in this space,” said Newsom. “We'll defend ourselves. We'll defend our values.”

While California has partnered with other states when it comes to wildfire response, Newsom noted other states are dealing with their own extreme weather and COVID-19 issues.

“I will continue to fight to ensure that our communities have every federal resource to combat these fires as well as rebuild and recover,” said Rep. Mike Thompson on Friday, who represents California’s 5th Congressional District.

On Thursday, the governor visited residents evacuated by fires across Northern California.

Visiting some of the evacuation centers today to talk with folks who have had to flee their homes due to the #wildfires in CA. Grateful for all the volunteers who have stepped up to help keep everyone impacted safe, cool, and healthy during this time. pic.twitter.com/v7vEwNDn7b — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 20, 2020

Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather extends into Friday.