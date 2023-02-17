Boy struck, killed by car in north Phoenix

Phoenix police said the juvenile was struck by a vehicle Friday evening near 19th and Sweetwater avenues.

PHOENIX — A boy was killed after he was hit by a car near 19th and Sweetwater avenues Friday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by an adult male struck the juvenile, who was seen going into the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive his injuries. He is not being identified at this time.

Phoenix police said the driver stayed on the scene, and there were no reports of any intoxication.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

