Phoenix designates Juneteenth Day as new city holiday

The Phoenix City Council approved Wednesday a resolution that designates June 19 as an official city holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Phoenix City Council has designated June 19 as an official city holiday in recognition of Juneteenth Day.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved Wednesday a resolution that formally acknowledges the celebration of Juneteenth Day, a holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved individuals in Texas were informed the Civil War had ended and they were free.

"Juneteenth Day is a holiday to celebrate freedom and to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States," the city's resolution states.

President Joe Biden designated June 19 as a federal holiday last year, allowing federal workers to take the day off.

Phoenix's action will designate Juneteenth Day as a city holiday, meaning municipal offices will close each June 19.

Many members of the public spoke in favor of celebrating Juneteenth Day as a city holiday in Phoenix.

Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said adopting the resolution will send a message to the community that Phoenix is not afraid of shying away from the country's past.

"This is such a historic day for Phoenix," Ansari said during Wednesday's meeting.

