Map: Check out these 28 murals in Phoenix honoring notable Black Americans in history

PHOENIX — Artists across the Valley are putting the final touches on several murals around Phoenix honoring notable Black Americans in history.

The Shining Light Foundation project is a way to link past struggles of the Civil Rights movement to the struggles of today and inspire a new generation.

“Everyone is gonna have a chance to see it; also hopefully teach and inspire children," said Saleem Adare, who's working on one of the 28 murals scattered across downtown Phoenix.

The murals are places where vibrant colors meet historical figures such as Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks -- faces of champions of change.

“Showing her (Parks) with her mugshot but instead of her number, I have a saying I came up with called change maker because she did change history,” Adare said.

The mural is located at Phoenix Elementary School Warehouse // 80 E Grant Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85044



View the full time lapse of the mural ⬇️



The project was originally scheduled to coincide with Black History Month in February, but the group encountered some obstacles like finding wall space and delays from rain.

But the Shining Light Foundation says when it reached out for help, the community responded.

“It really brings out the people who really support it like this church were painting on, they're extremely welcoming,” said Jennifer White, another artist working on the project. "We can’t have a successful country without full appreciation of everyone and everyone at the table."

