A decline in participation has led Yuma Territorial Prison State Park to cancel an annual showcase of gunfight reenactment groups.

The Yuma Sun reports the Gathering of the Gunfighters, which was supposed to take place next month, will go on hiatus while organizers revamp the event for 2021.

A spokeswoman for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area said interest among groups as well as attendance has been low.

Typically, actors from Arizona and other states perform their own skits featuring gunfights and humorous dialogue.

Reenactment groups' skits are judged and the winner gets prize money.