The mayor of a city in Southern Arizona ended a state of emergency that was issued earlier this year in response to the number of families being released from Border Patrol custody into the city.

In a Dec. 19 press release, the City of Yuma announced that Mayor Douglas Nicholls withdrew the state of emergency proclamation "that had been activated in response to the humanitarian crisis at the border."

The state of emergency was issued on April 16 "due to an overwhelming release of migrants into the Yuma community," the city said at the time.

The city said at the time that nearly 1,300 migrants had been released by U.S. Border Patrol within a three-week period to local shelters and organizations, which didn't have the capacity to help them.

“I am grateful to be able to withdraw the Proclamation of Emergency due to the Trump Administration's policy changes that diminish the flow of the migrant family units to the Yuma area and prevent releases into the Yuma community," Nicholls said in the Dec. 19 statement.

Nicholls had asked the federal government to send resources, suggesting a FEMA response. But the government's strategy at the border helped address the crisis.

“The president’s strategy to address the crisis at the Southern border...has worked and we are seeing an impact in border towns across the country,” Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement.

