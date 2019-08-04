YUMA, Ariz. - A 51-year-old Yuma man is dead after numerous bees from a hive stung him, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

According to YCSO, the Epigmenio Gonzalez went into his backyard to remove a beehive from a couch and bees emerged and stung him.

Gonzalez ran to his front yard when YCSO deputies and Rural Metro Fire arrived and he was covered with bees. Responders sprayed him with water and were able to get him transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female victim at the residence was also taken to the hospital for bee stings. YCSO said several first responders were also stung but didn't require medical attention.