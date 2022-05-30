Young hiker missing in northern Arizona

Axel Brugere went hiking Friday on a trail in Coconino County and hasn't been heard from since.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities in Coconino County are searching for a 20-year-old hiker who's been missing since Friday.

Axel Brugere went out hiking on the A.B. Young Trail in the East Pocket area with a friend and later got separated from his companion, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe Brugere got lost in the wilderness since he's not familiar with the area.

Brugere is described as 5'9'', 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing red shorts at the time of his disappearance.

According to a LinkedIn page made under Brugere's name, the missing hiker is studying psychology at Northern Arizona University.

Anyone with information about Brugere can contact CCSO at 928-774-4523.

