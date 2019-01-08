PHOENIX — The young girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of West Virginia was found safe on Thursday, authorities said.

The 4-year-old girl had been missing for nearly a month. She was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

The search for the young girl reached Arizona when the vehicle she was reportedly driving with her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, was spotted July 23 in Holbrook, Arizona.

She was not found in Arizona, authorities said. It was not immediately known whether her father was located with her.