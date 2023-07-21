Young Arizona firefighter accused of starting several fires in Yavapai, Coconino counties

The sheriff's office says the 18-year-old is believed to be the serial arsonist who has been starting fires over the last month.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — A young firefighter is believed to be the serial arsonist who has been starting several fires over the last month in Yavapai and Coconino counties, officials said.

Karson Nutter, a firefighter with the Ash Fork Fire Department, has allegedly admitted to being responsible for at least seven arson events since June 15, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Nutter, 18, allegedly admitted to being motivated by "boredom" to start some of the fires or because he was retaliating against a former employer, YCSO said.

The structures that were torched included the Mobile Station in Ash Fork, a county-owned cemetery in Ash Fork, two abandoned homes in Kaibab Estates West, and land located along Forrest Service Road 124.

Nutter allegedly told investigators he would set fire to abandoned homes he found "ugly."

At least half of the fires occurred in Yavapai County and the others occurred in Coconino County.

Nutter was recently booked into jail and is facing charges of arson, criminal damage, and false reporting to law enforcement. Ash Fork's fire department is volunteer-run, according to its Facebook page.

